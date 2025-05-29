Shmyhal Meets With Finnish PM In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kyiv.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

“I am pleased to welcome my colleague, Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, a great friend of Ukraine, to Kyiv today. First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to Finland for its unwavering solidarity with Ukraine. We deeply appreciate the support of the Finnish government and people in strengthening our resilience and securing victory,” Shmyhal stated.

PMcalls for total isolation of Russia

During the meeting, the prime minsters visited an exhibition showcasing weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers, including drones and demining equipment.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Orpo arrived in Ukraine on May 28. In addition to meeting with Shmyhal, he also held discussions with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, focusing on interparliamentary cooperation.

Photo: Telegram / Denys Shmyhal