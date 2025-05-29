Umerov Hands Over Document Outlining Ukraine's Position On Ceasefire To Russians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov handed over a document outlining Ukraine's position on the ceasefire to Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation.

According to Ukrinform, Umerov announced this on Facebook , explaining that after the May 16 talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey, the world had expected Russia to draft and submit a“memorandum” detailing its vision for a ceasefire.

“Unfortunately, the Russian side attempted to delay the process. However, international pressure proved effective. Following strong statements from President Trump, European leaders, and President Zelensky, who demonstrated global unity in achieving peace for Ukraine, Russia finally announced the completion of its 'memorandum'. Despite this, they continue to delay its transfer. I handed over our document, which reflects Ukraine's position, to the head of the Russian delegation. They have received it,” the minister stated.

Umerov reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to a full and unconditional ceasefire and its readiness to continue diplomatic efforts.

"We are not against meetings with the Russians and are awaiting their 'memorandum' to ensure the discussion is substantive and can genuinely bring the end of the war closer. The Russian side has at least four more days before departure to submit their document for our review,” Umerov said.

He further emphasized, "Ukraine has always been and will continue to be as constructive as possible. Meetings between the parties must yield results, which is why thorough preparation is essential for each discussion."

According to him, the Russian side had promised to deliver their“memorandum” immediately after the exchange. "We call on the Russian side to fulfill this commitment without delay and to refrain from attempts to derail the meeting. Diplomacy must be meaningful, and the upcoming discussion must produce tangible results," Umerov stressed.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine and its allies are continuously discussing possible options to end the war. He emphasized that“the negotiation platform is not a dogma”, and that the ultimate goal is the end of the war.

Zelensky also noted that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had contacted Vladimir Medinsky; however, Russia had yet to provide the“memorandum”.