Hungary's Political Demands To Ukraine Unfair Estonian Diplomat
This was stated by Gert Antsu, former Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine and now Head of the Department for Ukraine, Moldova, and the South Caucasus at Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with Ukrinform .
According to Antsu, it is critically important for Ukraine to move forward on its path to EU membership. At the same time, he noted that, as the example of North Macedonia shows, a single EU member state can block the entire process.
“There must be pressure on Hungary, although it will take time. Its political demands are dishonest and won't resolve themselves. This must be addressed,” Antsu said.
He added that Estonia has experienced similar challenges.
“When Estonia was joining the EU 25 years ago, we were told we discriminated against the Russian-speaking population, but that was Russian propaganda,” the former ambassador emphasized.
In response to a question about how exactly to exert pressure on Hungary, Antsu mentioned that these are“tactical steps that are difficult to discuss publicly.”
“I hope more and more countries in Europe realize this is not just a problem for Ukraine or its allies, but for the entire European Union,” he concluded.Read also: Denmark is prepared to apply pressure on Hungary to advance Ukraine's EU accession negotiations
As Ukrinform reported, the EU is discussing ways to bypass Hungary's veto on starting accession talks with Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment