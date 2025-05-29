Hungary's Political Demands To Ukraine Unfair Estonian Diplomat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Hungary's political demands toward Ukraine are unjustified and unfair, and overcoming them requires sustained pressure on the Hungarian leadership.

This was stated by Gert Antsu, former Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine and now Head of the Department for Ukraine, Moldova, and the South Caucasus at Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with Ukrinform .

According to Antsu, it is critically important for Ukraine to move forward on its path to EU membership. At the same time, he noted that, as the example of North Macedonia shows, a single EU member state can block the entire process.

“There must be pressure on Hungary, although it will take time. Its political demands are dishonest and won't resolve themselves. This must be addressed,” Antsu said.

He added that Estonia has experienced similar challenges.

“When Estonia was joining the EU 25 years ago, we were told we discriminated against the Russian-speaking population, but that was Russian propaganda,” the former ambassador emphasized.

In response to a question about how exactly to exert pressure on Hungary, Antsu mentioned that these are“tactical steps that are difficult to discuss publicly.”

“I hope more and more countries in Europe realize this is not just a problem for Ukraine or its allies, but for the entire European Union,” he concluded.

Denmark is prepared to apply pressure onto advance Ukraine's EU accession negotiations

As Ukrinform reported, the EU is discussing ways to bypass Hungary's veto on starting accession talks with Ukraine.