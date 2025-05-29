Chancellor Merz: Russia's Bombings 'Slap Everyone Seeking Peace'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Large-scale Russian air attacks on Ukrainian cities over the weekend are a“slap in the face” to everyone working toward a ceasefire, including Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin.

“We thoroughly discussed how to advance diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire. Volodymyr, you clearly stated: no one desires peace more than Ukraine itself. Kyiv has been ready for weeks for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine is prepared for technical negotiations with Russia - whether in the Vatican, Geneva, or any neutral location. We Europeans are ready to support these talks,” Merz said.

He emphasized the united stance of European leaders and stressed that U.S. involvement remains“indispensable for a successful negotiation process.”

“In contrast, Moscow delays. Over a week ago, President Putin promised to present a negotiating position, but no document has appeared. Instead, we saw massive airstrikes, including on Kyiv, last weekend. This is not the language of peace but of brutal war. It's a slap in the face to everyone who is seeking peace - in Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S.,” Merz stated.

The Chancellor undescored that Russia has shown“no genuine willingness to negotiate” and praised Zelensky for being open to talks without preconditions. He reiterated Europe's and America's readiness to participate in such efforts.

“But what matters most is that the negotiations take place at all,” Merz stressed.“If Russia ignores this readiness, it will signal to the world that it has no sincere interest in peace and only seeks to continue the war by military means. We want this war to end.”

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that President Zelensky arrived in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Merz and German business leaders. Later in the day, he is expected to meet with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace.