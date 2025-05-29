EUR 5B Military Aid Package: Umerov Reveals Details Of Agreements With Germany
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov shared the details on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.
"I held an important meeting with my colleague and friend, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. We've achieved concrete results - decisions that significantly strengthen our defense. Germany has announced a military aid package worth EUR 5 billion. The Bundestag has already approved the funding,” Umerov stated.
As part of the agreements, both sides signed a letter of intent under which Germany will finance the purchase of Ukrainian long-range systems worth hundreds of millions of euros.Read also: Zelensky and Merz discuss joint weapons production with German business leaders
"This is a direct reinforcement of our defense industry and the Defense Forces that use deep strike capabilities," Umerov explained.
Additionally, a contract has been signed with Diehl Defense for the production of IRIS-T air defense systems and corresponding missiles. The total value of the contract is EUR 2.2 billion.
Germany will also finance the procurement of Ukrainian-made medical equipment.
"Germany has committed to investing in Ukraine's defense industry and actively encouraging others to do the same, with a particular focus on air defense,” Umerov emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.
The Federal Chancellor said that Germany would finance the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons systems and there would be no restrictions on the range of their use.
Photo credit: Umerov/Facebook
