Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Proposes Second Round Of Talks With Ukraine In Istanbul On June 2 Lavrov

Russia Proposes Second Round Of Talks With Ukraine In Istanbul On June 2 Lavrov


2025-05-29 01:22:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moscow has proposed holding a second round of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as reported by Ukrinform.

Lavrov said that the Russian Federation has developed a "memorandum" outlining its position on "reliably overcoming the root causes" of the war in Ukraine, which he referred to as a "crisis."

The Russian delegation, led by Vladimir Medinsky, is prepared to present this "memorandum" to the Ukrainian side during the upcoming talks in Istanbul, along with the necessary explanations, Lavrov added.

Read also: Türkiye ready to host next round of Ukraine-Russia talks – Fidan

Lavrov stated that Russia expects“all those who are genuinely-rather than merely verbally-interested in the success of the peace process to support a new round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul."

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 16, the first round of talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul.

On May 10, Ukraine and its allies-France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland-proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he would personally wait for Putin in Türkiye on May 15.

However, instead of attending in person, the Russian leader sent a delegation to Istanbul, headed by his aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

MENAFN29052025000193011044ID1109608645

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search