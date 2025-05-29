Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Strikes On Russian Defense Industry Facilities In Moscow, Ivanovo Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed the targeting of several facilities belonging to the Russian defense-industrial complex in Moscow and Ivanovo regions of the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff announced this on Facebook .

The AFU's Special Operations Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) carried out strikes on the Kronstadt plant in the town of Dubna, Moscow region.

Air defense systems were reportedly highly active in the area, but the strike was confirmed. The company specializes in unmanned aerial systems, producing drones such as Orion, Inokhodets, Molniya, Grom, Termit, Helios, Sirius, and ground control systems.

In the same locality, as part of a coordinated operation, the SSU units separately struck the Raduga plant, which manufactures various classes of cruise missiles: air-to-air, air-to-ground, and ground-to-ground. Its products include Kh-101/555, Kh-69, and Kh-59MK missiles, which Russia uses to terrorize civilians and strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Overnight on May 28, the AFU's Unmanned Systems Forces also struck the Angstrem JSC in Moscow region. Hits were recorded in the vicinity of the target. The company develops and manufactures microelectronic components widely used in Russia's defense industry.

Additionally, on the previous day, Ukrainian drone forces successfully attacked the Dmitrovsky chemical plant in Russia's Ivanovo region. Explosions were reported at the facility. The plant produces organic chemicals, which are key ingredients for explosives and gunpowder, as well as additives for missile and aviation fuel, and supplies several other Russian defense enterprises.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 23, the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed a strike on Energia JSC in the town of Yelets, Lipetsk region, where batteries for Iskander missiles, bombs, and rockets are manufactured.