Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Strikes On Russian Defense Industry Facilities In Moscow, Ivanovo Regions
According to Ukrinform, the General Staff announced this on Facebook .
The AFU's Special Operations Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) carried out strikes on the Kronstadt plant in the town of Dubna, Moscow region.
Air defense systems were reportedly highly active in the area, but the strike was confirmed. The company specializes in unmanned aerial systems, producing drones such as Orion, Inokhodets, Molniya, Grom, Termit, Helios, Sirius, and ground control systems.
In the same locality, as part of a coordinated operation, the SSU units separately struck the Raduga plant, which manufactures various classes of cruise missiles: air-to-air, air-to-ground, and ground-to-ground. Its products include Kh-101/555, Kh-69, and Kh-59MK missiles, which Russia uses to terrorize civilians and strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
Overnight on May 28, the AFU's Unmanned Systems Forces also struck the Angstrem JSC in Moscow region. Hits were recorded in the vicinity of the target. The company develops and manufactures microelectronic components widely used in Russia's defense industry.
Additionally, on the previous day, Ukrainian drone forces successfully attacked the Dmitrovsky chemical plant in Russia's Ivanovo region. Explosions were reported at the facility. The plant produces organic chemicals, which are key ingredients for explosives and gunpowder, as well as additives for missile and aviation fuel, and supplies several other Russian defense enterprises.Read also: Ukrainian drones strike Russian plant producing cruise missiles
As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 23, the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed a strike on Energia JSC in the town of Yelets, Lipetsk region, where batteries for Iskander missiles, bombs, and rockets are manufactured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment