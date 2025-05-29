No Diplomacy While Putin Eyes Offensives Zelensky Warns

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that as long as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin clings to hopes of launching new offensives, Russia will avoid genuine diplomacy.

The Ukrainian head of state made this remark in Berlin during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As long as Putin hopes for his offensives, strikes, and assaults, he will avoid real diplomacy. That is why we need continued defense cooperation across Europe and between Europe and the United States,” Zelensky emphasized.

Because of this, he said, Ukraine needs both military support and new long-range capabilities.

“That's why we need sufficient long-range capabilities. That's why we must be confident in funding for our army and in Ukraine's resilience. And that's why we need to use frozen Russian assets. Germany can help us with this,” the President asserted.

Zelensky also added that“regarding long-range weapons manufactured in Germany and other countries - of course, we need them. We are discussing these matters.”

Zelensky and Merz begin talks in Berlin

As previously reported, Chancellor Merz announced that Germany will finance the production of long-range Ukrainian weapons systems.