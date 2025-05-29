First Instructors For Operating DELTA Combat System Trained For Ukrainian Ground Forces
According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry , the training was conducted by the ministry's Center for Innovation and Defense Technology Development in cooperation with the Training Command of the Ground Forces, with support from the civil organization Aerorozvidka, Ukrinform reports.
The six-day course was specifically tailored for the needs of the Ground Forces and focused on combining theoretical knowledge with hands-on application of the DELTA system.
The goal of the new training program is to enhance instructors' proficiency in using modern information systems for combat operations.Read also: NATO member mulling export of Ukraine's DELTA battlefield awareness system
The Ground Forces are the first branch of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to begin such collaboration.
"The introduction of DELTA instructor training is part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strategic course toward modernization and increased operational efficiency under current combat conditions," the ministry said.
The program is expected to be scaled across all training centers and higher military educational institutions within Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces.
Archival photo: Ukrainian Armed Forces
