Russia Sows Chaos Where It Cannot Convince Estonian Diplomat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There are certain similarities between Russia's hybrid operations in Ukraine and Estonia: lacking trust among the populations of both countries, Moscow tries to sow chaos through disinformation.

This was stated by Gert Antsu, former Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine and current Head of the Department for Ukraine, Moldova, and the South Caucasus at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with Ukrinform .

The diplomat noted that it is difficult for Russia to operate in Estonia using hybrid attacks and spreading disinformation.

“Estonians simply cannot be convinced that Russia is right and is a positive example. People just don't believe it,” Antsu said.

At the same time, he pointed out that Russian propaganda still targets the Russian-speaking community in Estonia, which remains within the informational sphere of Russian media.

The former ambassador also drew some parallels between hybrid operations in Ukraine and Estonia.

“There are similarities. Russia cannot convince others that it is a positive example, so it creates chaos so that people are unsure who is right and who is not. Some Russian narratives - such as blaming the war on NATO expansion - are similar, while others are not,” he said.

However, the diplomat emphasized that after three years of full-scale war, most people in Europe clearly recognize Russia as the aggressor and a global threat, adding that“not only Putin, but also Greater Russian chauvinism, is a danger to the entire world.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Estonia has compared Russia's strikes on Ukraine to the Nazi bombing of London.