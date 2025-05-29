Ukraine Needs Another $30B To Launch Domestic Arms Production At Full Pace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In order to launch the production of Ukrainian-made weapons at full pace, an additional USD 30 billion is needed.

The relevant statement was made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a conversation with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I would like us to receive USD 30 billion in order to launch Ukraine's [arms] production at full pace. [...] Technically, we are underfunded by approximately this amount of money. Underfunded for a year. I mean both the missile program and everything that we are capable of producing,” Zelensky told.

The Head of the State mentioned that these funds, in particular, were needed for the domestic ballistic missile program.

“We have made several steps forward in the missile program. This is such a big complicated story called Ukrainian ballistic missiles. We have them appearing, we need money for them,” Zelensky explained.

Additionally, in his words, Ukraine needs guarantees of financing and security for unique production lines.

“For this purpose, we will take steps to open such production facilities abroad. Here, we will resolve two issues: additional financing for us (as there are conditions that they finance something that belongs to us and partners, because it is abroad) and the opportunity for partners to have the appropriate tools after the war ends. These production lines will be appearing this year,” the President of Ukraine added.

A reminder that Ukraine's arms and military equipment production hit UAH 365 billion (or USD 9 billion) during 2024, which is threefold higher compared to 2023.