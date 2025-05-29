403
Russian Security Chief Commends North Korean Troops
(MENAFN) Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu voiced his appreciation on Wednesday toward North Korean troops for their participation alongside Russian forces in the defense of the Kursk region.
He praised their actions during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, noting that they fought as though they were defending their own nation.
"I would like to express my special gratitude for the feat of Korean soldiers who stood shoulder to shoulder with Russian fighters to defend the Kursk Region as their own homeland," Shoigu stated, according to a Russian state-run news agency.
These remarks were made during a meeting with North Korea’s State Security Minister, Ri Chang-dae.
Shoigu also recalled the recent Victory Day celebration held in Moscow on May 9.
He noted with satisfaction the presence of North Korean military commanders at the event, stating, "It was gratifying to see television footage of President (Vladimir) Putin warmly greeting the DPRK military commanders on Red Square."
The term DPRK refers to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the formal name for North Korea.
Shoigu highlighted the robust nature of the relationship between the two countries, emphasizing that, "In the development of the agreements reached between President Putin and (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un, we will continue to work to perpetuate the memory of our Korean brothers who died in the fight."
In addition to personnel support, North Korea is also equipping Russia with sophisticated weaponry, including 240mm rocket systems and 170mm self-propelled artillery units, further strengthening their strategic cooperation.
