PM Modi's Sikkim Trip Cancelled Due To Bad Weather, To Address Via Video Conferencing
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang welcomed PM Modi to the event and said, "Despite wanting to, you could not come here personally on this historic occasion. Still, the people of Sikkim want to give you a hearty welcome. The 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood will continue for one year. I request that if you can attend these celebrations at least once, we will be very grateful."
PM Modi was expected to visit Gangtok on Thursday, May 29,2025 to attend the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" programme, the 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood. The event is part of a celebration themed "Sunaulo, Samriddha, and Samarth Sikkim," signifying the cultural and natural heritage of the state.
PM Modi was scheduled to arrive around 11 am on Thursday and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects aimed to boost infrastructure, connectivity, and growth in Sikkim. Some of the projects include a new 500-bed district hospital in Namchi worth more than ₹750 crore, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling, Gyalshing district, and the inauguration of a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok district, reported ANI.
He was also scheduled to release a commemorative coin, souvenir coin, and postal stamp to mark the golden jubilee.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment