PM Modi's Sikkim Trip Cancelled Due To Bad Weather, To Address Via Video Conferencing

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Gangtok for the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood due to inclement weather. He addressed the people of Sikkim via video conference from Bagdogra at 10 am.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang welcomed PM Modi to the event and said, "Despite wanting to, you could not come here personally on this historic occasion. Still, the people of Sikkim want to give you a hearty welcome. The 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood will continue for one year. I request that if you can attend these celebrations at least once, we will be very grateful."

PM Modi was expected to visit Gangtok on Thursday, May 29,2025 to attend the "Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth" programme, the 50th anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood. The event is part of a celebration themed "Sunaulo, Samriddha, and Samarth Sikkim," signifying the cultural and natural heritage of the state.

PM Modi was scheduled to arrive around 11 am on Thursday and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects aimed to boost infrastructure, connectivity, and growth in Sikkim. Some of the projects include a new 500-bed district hospital in Namchi worth more than ₹750 crore, a passenger ropeway at Sangachoeling in Pelling, Gyalshing district, and the inauguration of a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Amrit Udyan in Gangtok district, reported ANI.

He was also scheduled to release a commemorative coin, souvenir coin, and postal stamp to mark the golden jubilee.