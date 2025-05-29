Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Protests In Labertal Budgam Over Smart Meters

Protests In Labertal Budgam Over Smart Meters


2025-05-29 01:10:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A rousing chorus of women's voices echoed through the narrow lanes of Labertal village in central Kashmir's Budgam district earlier on Wednesday as local residents led largely by young women halted a government team attempting to install smart electricity meters in the village. The women, some with tin boxes, others with sticks, stage protests over smart meter installation.

“Don't install meters here. Our youth are jobless, and there are always power cuts,” said a young woman.“We voted Omar Abdullah for serving people not for his own development, We won't let these meters get installed, take both the meters and electricity away”.

The protests unfolded just moments after the installation team arrived in Labertal village on Wednesday to install smart Meters.

According to Eyewitnesses“They had barely started unloading the meters when women surrounded them,” said a shopkeeper.“They shouted slogans, and warned the officials not to install meters”

“We are not against development or modernization,” said a schoolteacher who wished not to be named.“But we won't accept a system that increases our bills when we neither have proper electricity nor condition to pay the huge bills. It's humiliating to see other states enjoying electricity and we are left with frequent power cuts and huge bills”

Read Also Omar's U-Turn On Smart Meters Triggers Public Backlash What Happens When You Fiddle With Your Smart Meter?

“Earlier, we used to pay Rs 300–400 per month,” then it reached Rs 1500, said an elderly farmer.“Now people pay double or triple that, and the electricity still vanishes for hours.”

The protest in Labertal is not an isolated incident. In recent months, similar resistance has erupted in other parts of Budgam and across the Kashmir Valley. From Magam to Charar-e-Sharief, residents have taken to the streets, raising concerns about transparency, affordability, and accountability in the smart meter rollout.

People accuse the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) of failing to consult local communities before enforcing what many view as a burdensome system.

“It is being forced on us without understanding ground realities, we don't want these meters, our youth are jobless”, said a student.

Officials state that smart meters are essential for curbing power theft, improving billing efficiency, and stabilizing the fragile power grid. According to JKPDD, the new meters provide real-time data, help detect outages quickly, and enable fair billing practices.

“What is the point of monitoring usage when there is nothing to use?” asked a protesting woman.“Do they want us to pay huge bills?, no way take them away”

PDP leader Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi visited the village to hear the grievances of the people and express solidarity with the protesters.

