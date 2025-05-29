Business Solutions Marketing Group Unveils Strategic Local Video Marketing Approach: 'Don't Go Viral - Go Local'

BSMG Logo

Video Marketing for Law Firms

Video Marketing for Lawyers

- Linda Donnelly

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Business Solutions Marketing Group, a leading digital marketing agency with over a decade of experience empowering small businesses, today announced a refined focus on its video marketing strategies, encapsulated in its "Don't Go Viral - Go Local" philosophy. This strategic shift emphasizes targeted video content designed to significantly boost local visibility and directly attract customers within a business's immediate community, rather than chasing broad, often unproductive, viral trends.

"The dream of 'going viral' can be a distraction for local businesses," says Linda Donnelly, Owner of Business Solutions Marketing Group. "While global reach sounds exciting, for a pizza shop in Camp Hill or a local salon, millions of views from across the country don't translate into customers walking through the door. Our mission is to make businesses famous where it truly counts: in their own neighborhood."

The new approach leverages the undeniable power of video, which 87% of businesses are now using as a marketing tool [HubSpot, 2024 Video Marketing Report], but applies it with a hyper-local lens. Business

Solutions Marketing Group's strategy focuses on three core pillars:

Strategic Local Keywords: Videos are optimized with specific local keywords in titles, descriptions, and even within the spoken content (via captions), signaling direct relevance to local search engines. This is crucial as 88% of consumers who perform a local search on their smartphone engage with a business within 24 hours [Loopex Digital].

Showcasing Local Landmarks: Integrating recognizable local landmarks into video backgrounds or narratives visually anchors the business within its community. This builds instant familiarity and trust, providing potent visual cues that resonate deeply with local audiences.

Authentic Local Testimonials: Featuring genuine customer testimonials on video is a powerful tool for social proof. 77% of consumers are more convinced to purchase after watching a testimonial video [Wyzowl]. Encouraging local customers to share their experiences authentically connects with potential new clients in the area.

"Video builds trust faster than almost any other medium, and when that trust is built locally, it directly converts to business," Donnelly explains. "Our internal data shows that actively using visual content, such as photos and videos on platforms like Google Business Profile, significantly increases engagement. For instance, businesses that add photos to their GBP see 42% more requests for directions and 35% more clicks to their websites [Melon Local], and video amplifies this effect. We've seen a 24% lift in local search views and clicks for clients utilizing consistent, geo-tagged video content [Business Solutions Marketing Group Press Release]."

This targeted video strategy is a key component of Business Solutions Marketing Group's comprehensive services, including Google Business Listing Optimization and Reputation Management. A well-optimized Google Business Profile is 50% more likely to lead to a purchase [Loopex Digital], and engaging video content, combined with responsive review management, ensures businesses are not just found, but chosen.

"We empower small businesses to use video not for fleeting global fame, but for tangible, consistent local growth," Donnelly emphasizes. "Our programs simplify complex marketing, allowing owners to focus on what they do best, while we make their business the undeniable local favorite."

About Business Solutions Marketing Group: For over a decade, Business Solutions Marketing Group has been a trusted partner for small businesses, providing expert marketing solutions designed to drive growth and enhance online visibility. Specializing in Video Marketing, Reputation Management, Review Removal, and advanced Google Business Listing Optimization, the firm is dedicated to delivering measurable results and empowering clients to thrive in the digital age.

Linda Donnelly

Business Solutions Marketing Group

+1 570-449-4023

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Don't Go Viral - Go Local How to Win Your Neighborhood with Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.