U.S. News & World Report Announces The 2025-2026 Best Companies To Work For

The new edition expands to spotlight the best companies for internship seekers.

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2025-2026 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For . The ratings, a list identifying the best publicly-traded companies across industries and regions to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that may be a good fit for them, now highlights the best companies for internship seekers.

Alongside recognizing 636 companies across multiple lists, four regions and 14 industries that best meet the needs of full-time employees, the 2025-2026 ratings expanded to include companies with internship opportunities for new, current and prospective students, as well as recent graduates.

"Every year, U.S. News seeks to identify the most valuable insights to support employees and job seekers as they make path-altering decisions for their careers," said Carly Chase, vice president, Careers at U.S. News & World Report. "This year, the Best Companies ratings deepen U.S. News' commitment to offering useful careers advice for students as they consider employment and education decisions in tandem by offering the Best Companies to Work For: Internships."

This year's general and sub-ratings reflect several factors that account for ever-changing employee considerations about what makes a company the "best" to work for. The ratings then analyze that sentiment against other factors including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

With the support of a panel of eight experts , U.S. News' methodology analyzes the publicly available employee sentiment and other data that informs how a company supports the everyday experience of its workers. This year, the methodology was adjusted to group companies by an industry schema created by our data partner, Revelio Labs, with support based on U.S. News' editorial judgment. The move provides a more consumer-friendly industry classification.

"Prospective and current employees understand the significant impact their employer has on their quality of life," said Chase. "Whether a new grad seeking a company to launch their career, an established professional looking for a change or an HR professional researching the strengths of their company and others, Best Companies to Work For provides a central space to see which companies U.S. News identified as meeting their employees' needs best."

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For ratings, U.S. News only considered the largest 5,000 publicly traded companies as of January 2025 that had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2021-2025. Relevant data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, was gathered from partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs First's Violation Tracker and QUODD to calculate the six metrics used in the lists. The Best Companies to Work For: Internship ratings factor college students' sentiment and survey data; only companies that have at least 30 Glassdoor reviews provided by interns were considered. Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving ratings, developed in partnership with the Milken Institute , evaluated metrics and benefits that impact caregiving employees most. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology .

