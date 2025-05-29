Mob 'Manhandles' Man Over Suspicion Of Selling 'Cow Meat' At Shop Near Delhi University's North Campus
The incident took place near Delhi University's North campus . The owner of the shop was identified as Chaman Kumar. Police said that he was beaten up around 9 pm-10 pm, the Hindustan Times reported .
According to the report, a purported video of the incident showed a group of men chanting slogans calling for“those who kill cows to be shot.”Also Read | Beef Blamed: Elderly beaten, migrant lynched on 'suspicion' of carrying cow meat
Police said security was heightened to control the situation on the ground. They said“meat samples have been seized and sent for forensic analysis to determine whether it is cow meat.”
“Upon suspicion of cow meat being sold , some members of the public manhandled the shopkeeper. He has been provided medical assistance and his medical examination is currently underway,” DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying.Also Read | Labs at ports to be set up to check illegal cow meat export
He said that the complainant is a 15-year-old resident of the area. The DCP also said that the complainant alleged that he purchased one kilo of cow meat for ₹400 from the store.
According to reports, leaders from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) also reached the spot. Police said that students, including members of SFI, as well as locals, arrived at the spot, which was when police were called.Also Read | HC to hear plea challenging provision banning possession of cow meat
DCP Singh said,“CCTV footage from the area is being collected and reviewed to verify the sequence of events.” The DCP said the situation is under control and legal action will be taken after the forensic report and full enquiry.
