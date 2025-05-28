Ileana D'cruz Showcases Her Baby Bump As She Prepares To Welcome Second Baby

(( MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Ileana D'Cruz has given a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump as she is all set to welcome her second child with husband Michael Dolan.

Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a black-and-white photo showing Ileana and her friend standing and facing each other and smiling warmly. Both are pregnant, with visible baby bumps, and they are gently posing with their hands on their hips. Ileana is dressed in a black outfit, while the other is wearing a lighter-colored fitted dress.

For the caption, Ileana wrote:“Bump buddies.”

It was in January, when Ileana hinted that she may be pregnant with her second child as she shared a video to wish Happy New Year to her fans and followers. The actress in February confirmed her second pregnancy while giving a sneak peek into her midnight cravings.

She posted a picture of her midnight snack and antacid. For the caption, she wrote, "Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," thus confirming she is embracing motherhood for the second time.

It was in 2023, when Ileana got married to Dolan in an intimate ceremony in 2023. The same year in April announced the news of her first pregnancy on Instagram.

Posting the picture, she wrote,“Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you, my little darling.” In August, she announced the birth of her son and wrote,“No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart's beyond full.”

On the acting front, the actress was last seen in the romantic comedy drama“Do Aur Do Pyaar” directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The 38-year-old made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu. She was then seen in films Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi.

She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban. The actress expanded to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's comedy-drama Barf!. She then played the leading lady in the box office successes-romantic comedy Main Tera Hero, and the crime thrillers Rustom and Raid.