UAE: Residents Turn Regular Intermittent Fasting Into 9-Day Dhul Hijjah Devotion

Faryal Mustafa, a resident of Abu Shagara in Sharjah, will not be performing Hajj , but she's determined to make the most of these spiritually charged days of Dhul Hijjah. She is dedicating herself to fasting throughout the first nine days of the month, hoping to gain immense rewards.

“I may not be in Makkah , but my heart is connected to the purpose of these days. Fasting is my way of showing that devotion from wherever I am,” she said.

She has already been intermittent fasting for the past month. So, when Dhul Hijjah began , switching to full-day fasts felt like a natural continuation of both her spiritual and physical journey.

“It's been just two months since Ramadan, and that spiritual energy hasn't faded. These ten days are like a mini-Ramadan for me.”

Faryal was inspired by the hadith (sayings of the Prophet) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).“There are no days in which righteous deeds are more beloved to Allah than these ten days.” (Bukhari)

This hadith has motivated Muslims across the world to intensify their prayers, charity, fasting, and remembrance of Allah during these blessed days.

“I used to fast mainly for health benefits, but now I am doing it for my soul. There's a bigger purpose behind it - it's about getting closer to Allah,” said Faryal.

Ahmad Bilal, a 32-year-old marketing executive at Relaince Aluminium Fabrication and a resident of JLT is also embracing these sacred days through fasting.“I have been doing intermittent fasting since April, but during Dhul Hijjah, it feels more meaningful. I wake up early for suhoor, pray, and start my day with a clean intention,” he said.

Ahmad said that while Hajj is a pillar of Islam and the dream of every Muslim, not everyone can go every year. But that doesn't mean they can't strive for closeness to Allah in other ways.

“These fasts are a way to stay spiritually connected. They help me slow down, reflect, and stay grateful. It's not just about abstaining from food, it's about nourishing the soul,” he added.

“I especially look forward to the Day of Arafah, the rewards of fasting on that day are huge. It's like a reset for the heart,” he said.

Significance of the 10 days

Sheikh Ayaz Housee, Imam at NGS and Khateeb at Al Manar Islamic Centre, explained why these days hold such spiritual weight in Islam.

“Allah made a divine oath in the Quran by these days. 'By the dawn. And by the ten nights.' (Qur'an 89:1–2). The majority of scholars agree this refers to the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah.”

He further mentioned that these days are unique because they combine all major forms of worship - prayer, fasting, Hajj, charity, remembrance of Allah, and sacrifice.

“Nowhere else in the calendar do you get this complete package of devotion,” he said.

While fasting during the entire first nine days is encouraged, the ninth day of Arafah, is especially significant for non-pilgrims.

“Fasting on the Day of Arafah wipes away the sins of the previous year and the year to come,” said Sheikh Ayaz, citing the hadith recorded in Sahih Muslim.

For those not on pilgrimage, it offers a powerful opportunity for redemption and spiritual elevation.

Path to inner peace, closeness to Allah

Beyond the rewards, fasting during Dhul Hijjah brings believers closer to their creator.

“The Prophet (PBUH) mentioned in a Hadith Qudsi that Allah said: 'My servant does not draw near to me with anything more beloved than what I have made obligatory on him. And he continues to draw near to me with voluntary deeds...' (Bukhari),” said Sheikh Ayaz.

Voluntary fasts, especially during these sacred days, fall under those beloved deeds that deepen one's spiritual connection. Sheikh Ayaz encouraged Muslims to also engage in dhikr (remembrance), read Quran, and give charity during this time.

“It's not just about fasting. Use these days to soften your heart, help someone in need, and remember Allah often. These actions build your spiritual bank,” he said.