BTS' Suga Being Investigated For Riding E-Scooter Under Influence Of Alcohol

K-Pop band BTS' member Suga is under police investigation on Wednesday after riding an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol, as per local media reports.

The singer, rapper and producer was found drunk by himself, fallen on the ground, after riding an e-scooter, also known as electric kickboard in South Korea on the night of Tuesday, August 6.

A police officer in the vicinity found him and upon doing a breathalyser test, the rapper was found intoxicated. The 31 year old was taken to Yongsan Police Station as per reports, where a fine was imposed and his license was suspended. As per the country's laws, electric scooters are considered in a similar category to cars when it comes to traffic laws.

The singer posted an apology on Weverse, a platform built specially for fans of several Korean artists.

The artist began by saying he was sorry and felt "very heavy to come like this, after disappointing you".

Yoongi explained the events that led to his situation. "At last night's dinner, after drinking, I went home on an electric scooter. Because I had been drinking, I did not realise that using an electric scooter after drinking was against the law, and violated the road traffic laws."

He continued by saying how he fell by himself while trying to park the scooter in front of his home where the police officer found him and penalties were imposed.

"There were no other persons or establishments damaged during that time, but it is my responsibility to bow my head and apologise (to you) with no excuses. I'd like to apologise for my negligence and wrong behaviour to all those whose my actions have hurt, and will be careful with my actions to make sure that things like this do not happen again," the singer added.

The band's agency, HYBE, also apologised, noting in a statement that SUGA had been wearing a helmet while riding the scooter on what they said was a journey of about 500 metres (1,640 feet), according to AFP.

The agency added he would accept any additional disciplinary action over the incident, which has sparked controversy on social media.

Yoongi is currently completing his military service, along with other members of the band, excluding the oldest - Jin - who recently completed his service. Military service in the army, navy or air force is mandatory on all able-bodied South Korean men for a period of 18-21 months under a conscription system built due to threats from rival North Korea.

Those suffering from physical and mental issues can instead carry out their duties at non-military facilities such as welfare centres, community service centres and post offices for 21 months.

The artist is working as a social service agent, an alternative form of military service in the country, due to a shoulder surgery that he underwent in 2020.

His shoulder surgery was a result of a tear he suffered on his shoulder back in 2012 - during his pre-fame days - when the artist was hit by a car during his delivery boy shifts.

Suga has no previous history of run-ins with the law.

