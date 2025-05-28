Miningnewsbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Reaches Key Milestone At Montauban As Canadian Gold Sector Gains Strength

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) , a fully permitted pre-production resource company focused on clean mining innovation, was featured in a recent Investorideas snapshot highlighting Canadian gold companies advancing amid rising gold prices. ESGold reported the successful delivery of its Humphrey spiral concentrators to the Montauban site in Quebec, completing the gravity separation circuit required for gold and silver recovery from historic tailings. The circuit, designed for up to 1,000 TPD throughput, is a cornerstone of the company's low-impact tailings-to-cash flow model. CEO Paul Mastantuono emphasized the significance of this milestone, noting construction is progressing on schedule with first production still targeted for year-end 2025. ESGold is also preparing an updated PEA and plans to release a 3D geological model in the coming weeks. The company's progress was presented alongside strong Q1 2025 results from Canadian peers including Barrick Gold, Kinross Gold, and B2Gold, as Canada solidifies its position as the fourth-largest gold-producing nation globally.

To view the full press release, visit

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN