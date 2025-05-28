403
Qatar-Malaysia Trade Jumps 80% In 2024, Says Qatar Chamber Official
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Malaysia is considered one of Qatar's key trading partners in Southeast Asia, with bilateral trade volume reaching QR5.2bn in 2024, marking an 80% increase over QR2.9bn in 2023, a Qatar Chamber official has said.
Second vice-chairman Rashid bin Hamad al-Athba made the statement on the sidelines of the Asean-GCC-China Economic Forum held in Kuala Lumpur. He was accompanied by board members Ali bin Abdul Latif al-Misnad and Nasser bin Suleiman al-Haidar.
The forum featured working sessions focused on driving investment in Asean and GCC countries, the impact of artificial intelligence on various sectors, enhancing investments between Asean, the GCC, and China, accelerating strategic investments in the energy sector across the Asean region, and promoting strategic growth in the energy and logistics sectors.
Al-Athba also met with Dato Amin Abdullah, the Minister of Finance and Economy of the Sultanate of Brunei. During the meeting, they discussed areas of cooperation and ways to strengthen ties with the Brunei Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including the signing of agreements in this regard.
He also held a meeting with Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of Malaysia, where they discussed trade and economic co-operation between the two countries and ways to enhance mutual investments.
Speaking to the media there, al-Athba emphasised the aspiration of the private sector in Qatar and GCC countries to strengthen co-operation with Asean, noting that the association is one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world. It enjoys a strategic location along global trade routes and a growing economy, with a population of approximately 690mn, factors highly valued by Gulf investors when considering global expansion and increasing their presence in Southeast Asia.
He pointed to the strong economic and trade relations between Qatar and Malaysia, which have witnessed significant growth in recent years. Al-Athba called on businesspeople in Asean countries and China to explore the business environment in Qatar, take advantage of investment incentives, and establish commercial alliances with Qatari companies across various sectors.
