Secretary Rubio's Phone Call With Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Secretary Rubio welcomed Russia and Ukraine’s exchange of “1,000-for-1,000” prisoners over the weekend. The Secretary reiterated President Trump’s calls for constructive, good faith dialogue with Ukraine as the only path to ending this war.
