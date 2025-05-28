Secretary Rubio's Phone Call With Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Secretary Rubio welcomed Russia and Ukraine’s exchange of “1,000-for-1,000” prisoners over the weekend. The Secretary reiterated President Trump’s calls for constructive, good faith dialogue with Ukraine as the only path to ending this war.

