Secretary Rubio's Meeting With German Foreign Minister Wadephul

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Washington, DC. They discussed U.S.-German coordination on key objectives including bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, containing destabilizing actions from Beijing, and ensuring that Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon. Both leaders also discussed industrial capacity and supply chains and their important relationship to national security. Secretary Rubio welcomed Germany’s commitment to increasing its defense spending as both sides affirmed the importance of closer strategic alignment to secure peace and stability.