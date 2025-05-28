Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Visa Policies Put America First, Not China

2025-05-28 11:01:27

Under President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong.

