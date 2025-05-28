Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Indian Foreign Secretary Misri

2025-05-28 11:01:27

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today in Washington.  The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the close partnership between the U.S. and India, a key component of U.S. foreign policy for the 21st century.  He underscored the importance of fair and reciprocal market access to fostering economic growth and prosperity in both countries.  The Deputy Secretary emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation on migration and counternarcotics.  The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Secretary also reaffirmed their shared desire to maintain regional stability and peace.

