Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Indian Foreign Secretary Misri
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today in Washington. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the close partnership between the U.S. and India, a key component of U.S. foreign policy for the 21st century. He underscored the importance of fair and reciprocal market access to fostering economic growth and prosperity in both countries. The Deputy Secretary emphasized the importance of enhanced cooperation on migration and counternarcotics. The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Secretary also reaffirmed their shared desire to maintain regional stability and peace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment