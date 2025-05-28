Secretary Rubio's Call With Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Barzani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) President Nechirvan Barzani. Secretary Rubio and President Barzani discussed the importance of continued cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in Iraq, Syria, and the broader region. The Secretary commended the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its partnership with U.S. companies and its efforts to harness domestic resources for Iraq’s energy independence. The Secretary emphasized that U.S. support for the IKR would remain a key aspect of the U.S. relationship with Iraq.