North Korea Completes Renovation Of Tumen River Railway Station Linked To Russia

(( MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, May 29 (IANS) North Korea has completed the renovation of a railway station that links the country to Russia across the Tumen River, state media reported on Thursday, in the latest sign of the two countries' closer alignment.

A ceremony marking the completion of the Tumen River Station's renovation was held at the site the previous day, attended by the railway minister, other officials and workers, reports Yonhap, quoting Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"As the Tumen River Station was constructed in accordance with its mission to serve as a border gateway station, it is now capable of guaranteeing passenger convenience at a high level and contributing to railway modernization," the KCNA noted.

Situated just below the Tumen River on North Korea's northeastern border with Russia, the station is connected to Russia's Khasan Station by a bridge.

The North's 512-kilometer-long Tumen River serves as its boundary with both China and Russia.

An official at South Korea's unification ministry said a roof appears to have been installed over the station's platform and waiting room during the renovation to improve convenience for passengers.

The renovation might have involved upgrading customs services for imports and exports, the official said, noting that human and material exchanges between the two countries may increase via the station.

Trains have been carrying people between Tumen River Station and Khasan Station three times a week since passenger rail services were resumed late last year.

North Korea is believed to have renovated the border station amid growing exchanges and cooperation with Russia, following its deployment of troops late last year to support Moscow against Ukraine.

Late last month, the two countries launched the construction of a road bridge linking them across the Tumen River amid deepening bilateral cooperation. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.