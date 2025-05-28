Ahmedabad Weather: City Set For Rain, Thunderstorms As Temperatures Remain High

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast, has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Ahmedabad today. This follows pre-monsoon showers that lashed several parts of Gujarat on Tuesday, bringing a welcome dip in temperatures across the region the showers, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain above 40°C, according to the IMD.

A yellow alert has been issued for several districts, including Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar. These areas are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, and strong surface winds.

Read | Farmers to get weather updates on feature phones with IMD's upcoming AI service: Earth Sciences Secretary M. Ravichandra

Ahmedabad 6-Day Weather Forecast

Ahmedabad is expected to experience a mix of weather conditions over the next six days-beginning with thunderstorms today and gradually transitioning to generally cloudy skies into early June.

May 29: A thunderstorm with rain is likely to provide some respite from the heat. The minimum temperature will hover around 29°C, while the maximum may reach 41°C.

May 30-31: Skies will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures dipping slightly. On 30 May, expect a minimum of 28°C and a high of 41°C. By 31 May, the mercury may drop marginally, with a low of 27°C and a high of 40°C.

Read | India gets new weather model - what's different, how it will improve monsoon forecast, and benefit farmers, explained.

June 1-3: Generally cloudy skies are forecast during the first few days of June. Daytime temperatures will remain steady around 39–40°C, while night-time temperatures are expected to stay at a comfortable 28°C.

Weather Update: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas, IMD issues yellow alert; Check Maharashtra forecast

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted a generous monsoon for Gujarat, with above-normal rainfall expected. Coastal and southern regions of the state are likely to experience particularly high precipitation.