US To Revoke Visas Of Chinese Students Tied To Chinese Communist Party, Says Marco Rubio

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Secretary of State Marco Rubi announced Wednesday that the United States will start revoking visas of Chinese students, particularly those linked to the Chinese Communist Party or enrolled in sensitive academic disciplines.

In a social media post on X, Rubio wrote,“The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.”

This move marks another step in the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to tighten oversight of foreign student enrollment in U.S. higher education.

Earlier in the day, Trump escalated his criticism of Harvard University, proposing that the school limit its intake of international students to no more than 15 percent.

In a fiery remark against Harvard University, Trump suggested that many foreign nationals admitted by Harvard are "troublemakers", disrupting the country.“We don't want to see shopping centres explode. We don't want to see the kind of riots that you had,” he added.

Stating that Harvard University admits almost 31 percent of foreign students which some are from“areas of the world that are very radicalised”, Trump said,“Why would 31 percent? Why would a number be so big? I think they (Harvard University) should have a cap of maybe around 15 per cent. We have people that want to go to Harvard and other schools but they can't get in because we have foreign students there.”

“I want to make sure that foreign students are people that can love our country. We don't want to see shopping centres explode. We don't want to see the kind of riots that you had, and I'll tell you what, many of those students didn't go anywhere, many of those students were troublemakers caused by the radical left.” Trump added.

As reported by CNN, Harvard has said in court documents that full-time international students make up about a quarter of its student body. Harvard has broadly refused many government demands, including that it hand over foreign students' entire conduct records and allow audits to confirm it has expanded“viewpoint diversity.”

(With inputs from ANI)



The US government is increasing scrutiny of foreign students, particularly from China.

Concerns over national security are driving policy changes in higher education. The move reflects broader tensions between the US and China regarding academic and political issues.

Key Takeaways