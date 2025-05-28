Azerbaijan Hosted Trilateral Summit With Turkiye, Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAKU, May 29 (NNN-TNA) – President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, convened yesterday, in the Azerbaijani city of Lachin, for a trilateral summit, which coincided with Azerbaijan's Independence Day, and the inauguration of the Lachin International Airport, AZERTAC news agency reported.

During the talks, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, transport, energy, and defence.

Azerbaijan pledged significant investments to Pakistan, aiming to enhance bilateral trade and strengthen connectivity. Türkiye emphasised its role in developing regional transport corridors that link all three countries, boosting economic integration and facilitating easier movement of goods and people.

The summit also focused on promoting peace and sustainable development, with all sides expressing support for multilateral initiatives, addressing climate change, energy transition, and regional infrastructure development. The leaders highlighted their united stance on regional conflicts, calling for peaceful dialogue and respect for sovereignty.

The leaders praised Türkiye's recent success in resolving the PKK threat, calling it a historic step for regional peace, and also expressed hope for lasting peace, following the recent Pakistan-India ceasefire, and reiterated support for Pakistan.

Sharif stressed Pakistan's desire for peace in the region, urging dialogue based on international law, to resolve the Kashmir issue. He thanked Azerbaijan and Türkiye for their solidarity, amid recent conflicts and highlighted Pakistan's commitment to combating terrorism.

The leaders agreed to strengthen their partnership with regular summits and joint projects.

This meeting marked the second trilateral summit among the three countries, following the inaugural session held in Astana, in July last year.– NNN-TNA