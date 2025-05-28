UN Rejects Israeli Claim Of Failure To Pick Up Aid For Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, May 29 (NNN-XINHUA) – A UN spokesman, yesterday, rejected Israel's claim that the world body has failed to pick up humanitarian supplies for Gaza, at a border crossing.

UN humanitarians in Gaza, continue to put their lives at risk, trying to pick up aid from Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem, the only crossing that is open, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

The spokesman made the statement, in response to the Israeli regime's UN ambassador, Danny Danon's claim, earlier yesterday that, the United Nations failed to pick up more than 400 truckloads of aid on the Gaza side of the crossing.

“As we speak, there are more than 400 trucks already on the Gaza side of the fence, waiting to be distributed. But the UN has failed to pick them up,” Danon told reporters.“We opened the crossings. We provided safe routes for those trucks. But the UN did not show up.”

Dujarric said, UN staff in Gaza“are not sitting on their hands.”

“Our Palestinian colleagues in Gaza are living in a time of great despair, because they're also wondering where their next meal is going to come from. They're not sitting on their hands, neither are international colleagues, who keep going in and out of Gaza,” said the spokesman.“They are continuing to put their lives at risk, trying to pick up the aid from the one and only crossing that is open.”

Dujarric said that, picking up aid from the Gaza side is extremely difficult.

“What happens is that, we submit goods that we want to bring into Gaza. The Israelis then decide which ones they will approve. The trucks then come in from the Israeli side into Kerem Shalom. The goods have to go on what is referred to as sterile trucks,” he said.“So that already takes time. Then they have to be loaded on the Palestinian trucks. In order for us to go pick up those goods, we have to get clearance from the Israelis.”

All the missions that the United Nations asked for yesterday had been denied by the Israeli regime, said the spokesman.

“If we're not able to pick up those goods, I can tell you one thing: it is not for lack of trying,” he said.

Asked whether the United Nations believes that Israel is hampering the UN humanitarian efforts on purpose, the spokesman said,“You have to ask them what their motivation is. But I can tell you, they sure aren't making it easy for us.”

Dujarric challenged the Israeli regime, to allow international press into Gaza to see what is happening.

“One way to clear up the dueling narratives that you hear would be for international journalists to be allowed into Gaza. So everyone – you and your organisations – could see things with your own eyes,” he said.– NNN-XINHUA