Politics With Michelle Grattan: Zoe Mckenzie On Everything That Went Wrong And Whether A Gender Quota Could Help The Liberals

The Liberals, still reeling from their crushing 2025 election defeat and following with brief split in the Coalition, have a new frontbench and their eyes turning to the long road of rebuilding.

New leader Sussan Ley stresses the importance of the Liberals“meeting people where they are” and the party represents modern Australia.

But what that will actually look like for the party is still an open question. To talk about this uncertain future we're joined by the newly-minted Shadow Assistant Minister for Education, Early Learning and Mental Health, Zoe McKenzie.

McKenzie was elected to the Melbourne electorate of Flinders in 2022. Her seat encompasses the Mornington Peninsula, mixing urban and rural areas. At the May election she held off a Climate 200-funded teal challenger.

On the Liberal Party's commitment to net-zero by 2050 – which is likely to come up for debate this term – McKenzie says she thinks net-zero is“a given”.

On the party's issues with the women's vote, while McKenzie says the Liberals should look at“all options” she still has some concerns with the idea of quota's,

Asked if Labor's introduction of quotas is proof they can work, McKenzie says,

On the rise of the teals, McKenzie's looks to global examples to explain why two-party systems are changing,

On the Liberal's lack of appeal to younger Australians McKenzie highlights what went wrong and why the party must do better with those voters,