US Calls For 'Fair And Reciprocal' Trade Access In Talks With India

(( MENAFN - IANS) Washington, May 29 (IANS) A senior US diplomat stressed the importance of "fair and reciprocal market access" in discussions with his Indian counterpart, who came amidst ongoing talks on a trade agreement between the two sides.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Wednesday also raised the issue of illegal migrants and counternarcotics in his meeting with the visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Deputy Secretary Landau "underscored the importance of fair and reciprocal market access to fostering economic growth and prosperity in both countries," Tammy Bruce, the State Department Spokesperson, said in a readout of the meeting of the two officials.

The US official's emphasis on "fair and reciprocal market access" came amidst reports that the US and India are close to finalising a bilateral trade agreement.

Increased access to the Indian market has been a long-running US demand, cutting across party lines.

Reciprocity in trade has been a cornerstone of President Donald Trump's reshaping of America's relations with all its trading partners, including close allies and partners such as the UK, the EU, Japan and India and competitors such as China.

Earlier this week, a top US official said that a deal with India is imminent and soon.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was in Washington earlier for talks with Howard Lutnick, the Commerce Secretary who is part of the US team conducting trade talks with multiple partner countries, along with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The US official also raised "the importance of enhanced cooperation on migration and counternarcotics," the spokesperson said without specifying.

His indication was towards the previous instances where Indians were caught illegally crossing into the US, many of whom were later deported to India on American military planes. This process was captured in a heartbreaking video showing them being boarded while in shackles.

The two sides also "reaffirmed their shared desire to maintain regional stability and peace."