INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation - IART
The investigation concerns whether Integra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On May 5, 2025, Integra issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Integra reported earnings per diluted share of -$0.33, compared to -$0.04 per diluted share in the prior year. Integra also issued full-year earnings guidance and a second-quarter revenue outlook that significantly missed consensus estimates. Integra reported declines in its Neurosurgery and Tissue Technologies businesses, citing the impact of inventory issues and slower ordering patterns.
On this news, Integra's stock price fell $3.57 per share, or 21.19%, to close at $13.28 per share on May 5, 2025.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
