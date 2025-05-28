2025 Shandong International Friendship Cities Cooperation And Exchange Week Kicks Off In Jinan
In recent years, the breadth and depth of Shandong's friendship-city cooperation have kept expanding. The province's circle of international partners continues to grow. At the opening ceremony, representatives of 19 friendship-city pairs signed cooperation agreements, and the "Jinan Initiative on International Friendship Cities Cooperation" was released. From May 26 to 30, over 20 activities will be held, including the Provincial Governors' Dialogue, the Friendship Cities Business Matchmaking Fair, and the "Experience New Shandong" Economic and Trade Tour for Friendship Cities. These events aim to foster targeted exchanges across all dimensions and sectors, achieve significant cooperation outcomes and expand lasting spillover effects.
SOURCE Shandian News
