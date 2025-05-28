403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah, affirmed that her country made headway in implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Finance Minister Noura Al-Fassam held talks with Google Cloud's Vice President of Customer Engineering for the Middle East, Africa and Europe Chris Lindsay, focusing on efforts to push forward a national digital drive.
RIYADH - Kuwait joined the newly-established Global Water Organization as a founding member.
KUWAIT - Minister of Oil Tariq Sulaiman Al-Roumi reaffirmed Kuwait's steadfast support for all efforts aimed at enhancing the stability of the oil market.
WASHINGTON - Kuwait's Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah announced that construction has begun on Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm memorial at a prominent Washington, DC site, set to open in fall 2026.
DOHA - Kuwait's Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between both sides.
RAMALLAH - The Palestinian movement Hamas said that its talks with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff led to a framework agreement on durable ceasefire in Gaza Strip.
VIENNA - The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is committed to throwing weight behind international initiatives to prop up transparency and good governance, said Kuwait's Ambassador in Austria and its Permanent Representative to the UN in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam.
KUWAIT - Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah lauded the global achievement of Navy Captain Engineer Yousef Al-Shatti after achieving the title of "fastest marathon in full military uniform" in Guinness World Records, held in Aveiro, Portugal.
KUALA LUMPUR - Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and People's Republic of China reaffirmed their commitment to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza, calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire.
RAMALLAH - The Palestinian movement Hamas said that its talks with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff led to a framework agreement on durable ceasefire in Gaza Strip.
WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a visa restriction policy that will apply to "foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States." (end)
