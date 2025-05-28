Asynchealth Launches Crowdfunding Campaign On Startengine Using Artificial Intelligence To Revolutionize Mental Health Care

AsyncHealth has a clinician-built platform that uses AI to streamline the delivery of mental health care, increasing patient access and saving clinician time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AsyncHealth, a company that has developed a cutting-edge platform that leverages AI agents and scribes to streamline mental health care, is excited to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. This campaign aims to raise funds to further develop and expand AsyncHealth's innovative solutions, making mental health care more accessible, efficient, and effective for both providers and patients.

Async is a clinician-built platform that uses AI to streamline the delivery of mental health care. The platform's virtual interviewer assistants handle patient intake, triage, and progress monitoring, while AI scribes generate the required documentation, saving providers more than 50% of their time. This enables better care, less burnout, and greater flexibility for clinicians. For patients, AsyncHealth's asynchronous approach removes the barriers of traditional appointment scheduling, improves access to care, and enhances continuity of care.

"We are thrilled to launch our crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine," said Peter Yellowlees, MD, CEO of AsyncHealth. "Our mission is to revolutionize mental health care by leveraging AI to create a more responsive and supportive care experience. With the support of our investors, we can scale our impact and make a substantial difference in the lives of both providers and patients."

AsyncHealth has already raised nearly $200,000 in the first two weeks of the campaign, demonstrating strong support from mental health providers, patients and early supporters who believe in the company's mission. The funds raised will be used to further develop the platform, enhance its features, and expand its reach to more providers and patients.

Potential investors can learn more about the campaign and invest in AsyncHealth by visiting the StartEngine campaign page: . The campaign offers various investment tiers and perks for investors, making it an attractive opportunity for those looking to support innovative solutions in mental health care.

In addition to the crowdfunding campaign, AsyncHealth will be hosting a series of interactive webinars where the team will share more about the platform, growth plans, and answer questions live. Interested individuals can register for the webinars or reach out to the team at [email protected] for more information.

AsyncHealth's leadership team includes internationally recognized telepsychiatry expert Peter Yellowlees, MD, co-founder of a telehealth company sold to a Fortune 500 firm, and former president of the American Telemedicine Association; Steven Chan, MD, MBA, CTO, a triple board-certified psychiatrist and former Microsoft engineer with deep expertise in health informatics; and Robert Gregoire, CBO, a serial entrepreneur and corporate executive with extensive experience in developing and exiting successful ventures.

Disclaimer: This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

