Arch Wedding Studio Announces Expanded Wedding Photography Services Across Cancun, Tulum, And Playa Del Carmen

New York, New York, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Wedding Studio, led by award-winning photographer Evan Whitney , announces the availability of its destination wedding photography services across Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen. The studio offers couples in Mexico's Riviera Maya a personalized photography experience that emphasizes authentic storytelling, editorial quality, and timeless documentation of wedding celebrations.



Arch Wedding Studio Logo

Known for his editorial eye and connection-centered approach, Evan Whitney is a Mexico destination wedding photographer who brings a rich background in both portraiture and weddings. His work has been published by Rolex in their Perpetual Planet Series and featured in Wedding Chicks. In 2024, he received the Couples Choice Award, further solidifying his reputation in the destination wedding space.





As a Cancun wedding photographer, Evan captures the vibrant energy and coastal beauty of the region. His services also extend to couples seeking a Tulum wedding photographer, where historic architecture and natural elements frame intimate ceremonies. For those tying the knot along the Riviera's Caribbean shoreline, Evan is a sought-after Playa del Carmen wedding photographer, trusted for his consistent quality and ability to document fleeting moments with depth and clarity.





Originally from North Carolina, Evan began his career in New York City before expanding internationally. He founded Arch Wedding Studio to reflect his commitment to delivering luxury-level services with a personal touch. Packages include photography, videography, second shooter coverage, high-resolution prints, heirloom-quality albums, and timeline coordination, all tailored to create a complete and meaningful documentation of the wedding day.





“Experience matters. Quality matters. But most of all, people matter,” says Evan Whitney.“The more comfortable my clients feel, the more authentic the photographs become. That connection is what turns a photo into a memory.”





With Evan behind the lens, couples receive more than standard portraits - they receive a visual legacy of one of the most important days of their lives. His presence throughout Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen ensures that every couple has access to expert wedding photography no matter where they choose to say“I do.”

About Arch Wedding Studio

Arch Wedding Studio is a luxury destination wedding photography business founded by Evan Whitney, an award-winning portrait and wedding photographer. Specializing in capturing love stories across Cancun, Tulum, and Playa del Carmen, the studio offers high-end photography and videography services designed to preserve life's most meaningful moments. With a focus on connection, artistry, and excellence, Arch Wedding Studio delivers timeless images for couples celebrating in Mexico's most breathtaking locations.

