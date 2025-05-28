Unveiling The Hidden Cost Of Urban Dreams: A Groundbreaking Study On Child Migration In India

Dr. N R Prabhakara's new book reveals the socio-economic toll of rural-to-urban child migration and its deep ties to labor and education.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his latest work, Internal Migration and Socio-Economic Development : Implications and Development, acclaimed population studies scholar Dr. N R Prabhakara illuminates the pressing issue of internal child migration in India and its impact on socio-economic development.

Drawing from decades of census data, fieldwork, and academic research, Dr. Prabhakara investigates the patterns, causes, and consequences of children moving from rural villages to Indian cities for livelihood. This timely book exposes how many of these children, migrants often overlooked in policy debates, become entangled in exploitative labor conditions, losing access to education and enduring socio-economic disadvantage.

“Children are the greatest asset of a nation,” Dr. Prabhakara states.“Their welfare is directly linked to the welfare of society. Understanding what drives them into labor and how internal migration affects their futures is vital to crafting effective development policies.”

Key highlights from the book include:

.Analysis of 2011 Indian Census data reveals that nearly 40% of urban child laborers are migrants.

.A detailed exploration of how poverty, lack of education, and large family sizes contribute to child labor.

.Examination of the inverse relationship between education and child labor, and the essential role of universal primary education.

.Comparisons to historical and global perspectives on child migration and labor, referencing notable works and international development goals.

Dr. Prabhakara's findings suggest that while urban migration may seem like a pathway to opportunity, it often leads to deeper exploitation for vulnerable children. With compelling evidence, he urges policymakers, educators, and development agencies to focus on systemic reforms that prioritize education and poverty alleviation.

About the Author:

Dr. Prabhakara R. Narasandra holds a Doctorate in Literature from Tumkur University for his thesis on child labor in India, and has earned a Master's in Statistics from Bangalore University as well as a second Master's from California State University, Fullerton. A former research assistant at the Population Research Center in Bangalore and teaching assistant in the U.S., he has authored over ten books and several academic papers focusing on population studies, migration, and socio-economic issues. His extensive background in statistical analysis and social policy gives his work both academic rigor and humanitarian urgency.

Message to Readers:

“Migration is one of the oldest responses to survival and ambition,” says Dr. Prabhakara.“But when children are forced to migrate, we must ask what kind of future we're offering them-and what it says about our society.”

This book is now available on Amazon and major bookselling platforms.

