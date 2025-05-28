How God Functions In Humanity Shows Readers How To Live Powerfully Through The Indwelling Life Of Christ

Dr. Reginald S. Screen's new book reveals how God expresses His nature and power through ordinary lives.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where spiritual exhaustion and performance-based religion often leave believers drained and disillusioned, Dr. Reginald S. Screen, Ph.D., presents a radical, refreshing truth in his transformative new book, How God Functions in Humanity : God doesn't merely observe your life from heaven-He lives His

life through you.

Through compelling theology and personal wisdom shaped by over three decades in ministry, Dr. Screen introduces readers to the powerful reality of the Exchanged Life-where striving gives way to surrender, and religion transforms into relationship. The book is more than a theological explanation; it's a

divine invitation to live from the inside out, letting the life of Christ animate every facet of human experience.

“God expresses His nature through us,” says Dr. Screen.“When we understand this, everything about how we live, lead, work, and love is transformed.”

With a background as multifaceted as the message he shares, Dr. Reginald S. Screen is a U.S. Air Force veteran, seasoned pastor, and nationally recognized leadership coach. Currently serving as the Assistant District Superintendent of the Alliance South District of the Christian & Missionary Alliance, Dr. Screen has impacted churches across the United States and Puerto Rico. His professional reach extends further through his roles as Vice President of Operations for Dawson's Management-overseeing strategic contracts totaling more than $1 billion-and as the founder of the 3L Cultural Intelligence Group, a nonprofit committed to advancing civil rights and cultural insight.

How God Functions in Humanity is written for those who are tired of religious performance and spiritual burnout. It guides readers through a journey of identity in Christ, showing how the divine-human partnership becomes the foundation for authentic transformation. Dr. Screen explains how believers can experience God's presence not just in moments of prayer, but in daily rhythms, responsibilities, and relationships.

The book explores vital questions:

.What does it mean to be the dwelling place of God?

.How can Christians live from God's approval, not for it?

.What does surrender look like in real-life circumstances?

With academic credentials that span accounting, biblical studies, Christian leadership, and apologetics, Dr. Screen brings both intellectual depth and spiritual warmth to every page. He is dually ordained by both the National Baptist and the Christian & Missionary Alliance and has served as a lead pastor for over 25 years.

Residing in Metro Atlanta and the proud father of four daughters, Dr. Screen writes with a father's heart and a leader's vision. His message is timely, timeless, and urgently needed in a culture that is spiritually hungry but often directionless.

How God Functions in Humanity is now available at Amazon and major online retailers.

