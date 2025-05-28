Sheikha Moza Attends Qatar Foundation Schools Commencement Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, attended the Qatar Foundation Schools Commencement Ceremony, which celebrated the achievements of 300 graduates from seven schools within the organization's unique ecosystem of education.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, was also in attendance at the ceremony at Qatar National Convention Centre, together with ministers, diplomats, teachers, faculty members, and the families of graduating students.

The commencement ceremony, taking place in the year that marks Qatar Foundation's (QF) 30th anniversary, celebrated the achievements of students from Qatar Academy Doha, Qatar Academy Al Khor, Qatar Academy Sidra, Qatar Academy for Science and Technology, Qatar Leadership Academy, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, and Awsaj Academy.

Abeer Al Khalifa, President of QF's Pre-University Education, said that celebrating the graduation of a new cohort of students is a moment of pride for everyone who has supported their educational journey.

“We are proud to celebrate a new Class of 2025 graduates,” she said.“It's fulfilling to see them reap the rewards of years of hard work and dedication.

“The rise of this nation will be built by their hands. Many of yesterday's graduates have returned to Education City today as leaders, educators, and professionals, and enrolling their own children in the very same schools that helped shape their journey, out of loyalty and gratitude to the foundation that nurtured them.

Al Khalifa explained that QF's model of education is rooted in recognizing each student's individuality, with schools and academic tracks tailored to diverse needs and aspirations.“QF's commitment goes beyond delivering a world-class education,” she said.“It also focuses on instilling values and life skills in our students, so they grow to become active citizens in their communities, open to the world yet deeply rooted in their culture and environment.

“Our approach embraces technology, encourages critical and creative thinking, and supports student wellbeing through social and extracurricular programs.

And in a message to the Class of 2025 graduates from QF schools, Al Khalifa said: "Today marks the start of a new chapter in your academic journey.

“Keep seeking knowledge, as learning never ends. Embrace each day as a chance to grow, and every challenge as a step forward. Walk with confidence; you are the future, and great hopes are pinned on you."

Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, was this year's keynote speaker. A Class of 2004 graduate from QF's Qatar Academy, he was among the first students in the country to complete the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

Al-Khater, who joined the school in 1997 when the boys' division first opened, began his speech by congratulating the graduates and recalling how a small newspaper ad his mother spotted led him to leave a traditional school for a modest villa in a residential compound, an unexpected move that marked the start of a journey that shaped his vision and career.

“I've had unforgettable experiences, shaped by inspiring teachers and friends,” he said.“Qatar Academy offered me a unique chance to join a pioneering IB program and take part in trips and events that helped shape who I am, reflecting QF's belief in education as the foundation of human development.

“After graduation, the path wasn't always clear. It was filled with questions and challenges. But I've always believed growth doesn't happen overnight, it's built gradually, through continuous learning and commitment. Today, after more than 17 years in the energy sector, I'm honored to serve my country through my role at Hamad International Airport.”

Al-Khater shared four key principles he believes are essential for the next generation: have a clear vision, stay disciplined, embrace technology, and value human connections built on respect and understanding.

And speaking about the educational ecosystem QF has created over the past 30 years, he said:“What we see today is not the result of chance, but the outcome of a sincere vision and expanding horizons for even greater creativity and progress.”

During the ceremony, each graduate took to the stage to receive their diplomas, with valedictorians from each school also receiving special recognition.

The event also featured a performance of 'Our Dream' – a song produced by QF's Pre-University Education in collaboration with Qatari artist and QF employee Fahad Al-Hajjaji – by students from QF schools, including members of Qatar Music Academy.