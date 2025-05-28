Arab Book Award Supports Authentic Intellectual Production And Research Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Egypt recently hosted a distinguished symposium on the Arab Book Award, featuring key speakers including Professor Dr. Hanan Al-Fayyad, Media Advisor to the Award; Dr. Emtinan Al-Sumadi, the Award's Media Coordinator; and Dr. Medhat Issa, Director of the Manuscript Center and Museum at the Bibliotheca.

Established in 2023 under the generous patronage of His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Arab Book Award has swiftly become one of the region's most prestigious cultural honors. It serves as a beacon of hope, reaffirming the enduring value of the written word as the cornerstone of culture and civilization, and underscoring the power of intellectual creativity to transcend barriers.

The symposium was held shortly after the close of submissions for the award's third cycle, amid growing concerns about the impact of digital platforms on traditional reading and library culture.

Opening the event, Professor Dr. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, welcomed the organizers and reaffirmed the library's dedication to supporting the Arab cultural movement. He emphasized the importance of promoting intellectual initiatives that elevate cultural awareness and enrich scholarly output, adding that the Bibliotheca remains committed to supporting both Arab and international literary and intellectual awards.

Dr. Hanan Al-Fayyad's address provided an overview of the award's vision, categories, and its five key fields. Her remarks served as a call to action for enhancing Arabic content and encouraging continued literary and research contributions despite modern challenges. She highlighted the award's mission to support authentic intellectual production and to back research projects that advance knowledge, critical awareness, and scientific and cultural progress.

She stressed that the award's purpose extends beyond monetary recognition to include deep appreciation for authors whose works contribute meaningfully to human culture. It also seeks to empower publishers and other stakeholders in the book industry, with the aim of elevating Arab publishing to a globally competitive level.

The award includes two primary categories: the first honors individual books that align with the award's specified knowledge fields and criteria; the second recognizes exceptional achievements by individuals and institutions. All submissions are evaluated by specialized academic committees based on rigorous, transparent, and objective criteria, including originality, research depth, clarity of presentation, and documentation quality. Eligible entries must fall within one of five fields: literary and linguistic studies, Islamic sciences, historical studies, social and philosophical studies, and lexicons, encyclopedias, and textual editing.

Dr. Al-Fayyad also reflected on the growing role of literary and intellectual awards in revitalizing culture across the Arab world. As public and private institutions increasingly invest in such initiatives, awards serve as a means of honoring authors, recognizing the value of creativity, and affirming its central role in societal development. Nearly every nation today supports literary prizes, a testament to the shared belief in the transformative power of cultural achievement.

She noted that in a short span, the Arab Book Award has earned a respected place in the cultural landscape, with its influence resonating across the Arab world and beyond-thanks to its integrity, broad vision, and commitment to honoring excellence in Arabic literature and thought.

Dr. Emtinan Al-Sumadi contributed to the symposium with a paper titled "The Role of Awards in Book Production and the Promotion of High-Quality Writing (Intellectual, Knowledge-Based, and Creative)." Her presentation explored the evolution of writing, the challenges facing the publishing industry, and the vital role of book fairs in fostering a culture of readership and author engagement. She emphasized that the future of book production relies more on the strength and vision of specialized publishers than on technological advances alone. Key to success, she argued, is the publisher's belief in their content, responsiveness to market demands, and commitment to promoting meaningful works-with awards playing a pivotal role in this ecosystem.

Dr. Al-Sumadi also addressed what makes an award truly impactful: strong visibility on national, regional, and global levels; integrity and consistency in judging; transparency and methodology; credibility; originality; and meaningful financial support-all hallmarks of the Arab Book Award.

She highlighted how awards encourage publishers to be more selective, improve quality control, and increase readership and book sales, not only regionally but internationally. She also shared reflections from various award-winning authors and intellectuals on how recognition has influenced their work and visibility.

The symposium concluded with an engaging discussion among attendees-including scholars, writers, and researchers-who enriched the conversation with questions and insights.

To close the event, Dr. Hanan Al-Fayyad presented honorary shields and certificates of appreciation to several authors and institutions, describing the gathering as a new milestone for the Arab Book Award. She expressed confidence in the award's continued success and its vital role in nurturing outstanding intellectual projects and supporting writers throughout the Arab world.