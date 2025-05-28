403
ILO Reduces Global Employment Forecast For 2025 By 7 Million
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 28 (KUNA) -- The International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday revised its global employment forecast for 2025 lowering the number of new jobs expected from 60 million to 53 million representing a loss of an additional seven million jobs.
This adjustment reflects a decrease in the global employment growth rate from 1.7 percent to 1.5 percent for this year driven by recent trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions.
This was stated in a new report issued by the organization in Geneva on "Global Employment Trends and Social Outlook" where it warned of the risk of escalating global trade tensions that threaten around 84 million jobs in 71 countries directly or indirectly linked to US consumer demand.
The report highlighted the impact on the Asia-Pacific region where more than 56 million jobs are threatened by this escalation. At the same time both Canada and Mexico remain the most vulnerable countries in terms of job losses.
The organization attributed this adjustment in global employment growth projections to the weakening of global economic forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which has lowered its global GDP growth projection for 2025 to 2.8 percent down from the previously projected 3.2 percent.
For his part ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo in a press briefing at the organization's headquarters in Geneva stated that "the report reveals a faster-than-expected global economic slowdown which could negatively affect labor markets worldwide if geopolitical tensions persist and new trade disruptions arise."
However the Head of Data Production and Analysis at the ILO's Statistics Department Steven Kapsos explained that the global economy continues to grow albeit at a slower and more fragile pace.
He further noted that despite this growth slowdown global employment remains positive but at a reduced pace compared to expectations.
Kapsos also stated that these forecasts do not necessarily indicate a large increase in unemployment rates. Instead the economic slowdown is expected to result in fewer new entrants to the labor market along with an increase in the number of people leaving the labor market.
He also pointed out that despite the decline in new job opportunities labor market resilience remains in many regions with unemployment still low in some countries. However this resilience is being threatened by decreased business and consumer confidence which poses risks to economic stability in certain nations.
Kapsos also emphasized that women are leading the trend towards an increase in high-skill jobs despite disparities in educational qualifications among workers. He noted that only about 47.7 percent of workers have qualifications matching the demands of their jobs.
The report also addresses the ongoing challenges faced by the informal economy which affects over two billion workers globally limiting the ability to achieve sustainable economic growth.
Kapsos discussed the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the labor market indicating that many medium-skilled workers are at significant risk due to AI-induced transformations.
Additionally the report suggests that AI will increasingly affect high-skill jobs as well highlighting the need for new policies aimed at protecting workers from these rapid changes. (end)
