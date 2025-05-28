403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Sees Possibility Of Reaching Nuclear Deal With Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 28 (KUNA) - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed his belief in the possibility of reaching a deal with Iran saying, "We're having very good talks with Iran."
During his participation in the swearing ceremony for the Interim United States Attorney for the District of Colombia Trump mentioned that "we're doing very well with Iran, and I think we're going to see something very sensible because there are only two outcomes."
"We've made a lot of progress, and we'll see. You know they still have to agree to the final stages of a document, but I think you could be very surprised what happens there."
A question was brought up during the press briefing about President Trump warning Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu against taking some sort of action that could disrupt the talks, and he answered, "yes I did", mentioned that it was not a warning.
"Now, that could change at any moment, could change with a phone call, but right now I think they want to make a deal and if we can make a deal, it would save a lot of lives", said Trump.
The US delegation headed by US Special Envoy for the Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff and the Iranian delegation headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghohi, held a fifth round of nuclear talks last Friday in the Italian Capital Rome, with Omani mediation.
The US - Iran talks have been ongoing since Trumps first term as US President, which was shutdown in 2018 halting the deal talk that began in 2015 during Barack Obama's Presidency. (end)
rsr
During his participation in the swearing ceremony for the Interim United States Attorney for the District of Colombia Trump mentioned that "we're doing very well with Iran, and I think we're going to see something very sensible because there are only two outcomes."
"We've made a lot of progress, and we'll see. You know they still have to agree to the final stages of a document, but I think you could be very surprised what happens there."
A question was brought up during the press briefing about President Trump warning Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu against taking some sort of action that could disrupt the talks, and he answered, "yes I did", mentioned that it was not a warning.
"Now, that could change at any moment, could change with a phone call, but right now I think they want to make a deal and if we can make a deal, it would save a lot of lives", said Trump.
The US delegation headed by US Special Envoy for the Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff and the Iranian delegation headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghohi, held a fifth round of nuclear talks last Friday in the Italian Capital Rome, with Omani mediation.
The US - Iran talks have been ongoing since Trumps first term as US President, which was shutdown in 2018 halting the deal talk that began in 2015 during Barack Obama's Presidency. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment