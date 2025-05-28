CM Woos Tourists With Gondola Ride, Selfies, Assurances

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is leading the campaign for revival of tourism in the Kashmir Valley which has virtually come to a standstill after the April Pahalgam carnage.

On Wednesday, the chief minister took his council of ministers and the whole administration to Gulmarg for a meeting aimed at negating the perception of fear in the Valley.

This came a day after a meeting of the council of ministers at Pahalgam where 26 civilians were mercilessly shot dead in a terror attack on April 22.

The chief minister's visits have infused a new hope among stakeholders and increased the chances of a turnaround after the tourist season this year was washed out due to the terror attack.

After chairing the meeting at the Gulmarg Club nestled in the meadows and surrounded by mighty pine trees and sparsely snow-clad mountains, Omar took a Gondola (cable car) ride to Kongdori, a bowl-shaped area that lies between Gulmarg and the summit of Apharwat mountain range where the first phase of the ropeway ends.

Read Also J&K Statehood Talks Still Alive, Regardless Of Pahalgam Attack: CM Omar J&K Cabinet Meets in Pahalgam in Show of Defiance

At Kongdori, a group of tourists from Gujarat and Mumbai requested the chief minister's security detail for a meeting with Abdullah. The chief minister promptly acknowledged the request. He met the tourists with warm handshakes and smiles, and sought from them feedback about their Kashmir visit.

Omar lauded the courage of the tourists, and happily posed for photographs and selfies with them.

The warmth and love the chief minister attracted were reflected by his council of ministers and senior bureaucrats as well.

One of those who were awestruck by Omar's presence was Maviya from Mumbai, who celebrated his 15th birthday on Wednesday. The teenager felt ecstatic after Omar greeted him and shook his hands.

“How old are you?” Omar asked.

Trembling with excitement, Maviya said that it was the best part of his trip.“It was very cool of him to wish me. It was a great experience to meet the chief minister,” he said.

Omar Abdullah also wished a tourist couple from Gujarat who celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The chief minister appealed to the tourists to promote the Valley as a safe and peaceful destination. The visitors expressed gratitude for Kashmir's hospitality. They lauded the government for the arrangements that made their stay comfortable.

Mohammad Aftab from Gujarat's Gandhinagar said the atmosphere in Kashmir is contrary to what they get to hear. He said the visitors felt no fear during their stay in the Valley so far.

“People are very loving. They are so helpful. The facilities in hotels are also commendable and the beauty of the places is unmatched,” Aftab said.

Taking to X, Omar Abdullah said,“Met tourists at Gulmarg and was pleased to hear their encouraging feedback. Their joy and appreciation reflect the growing confidence in Kashmir as a welcoming and vibrant destination.”

Omar emphasized the urgent need for synergy between the Union Government, the Lieutenant Governor's office, and the elected leadership to maintain security and public order in the Valley, especially in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

He clarified the limited role his government plays in maintaining law and order, particularly with regard to tourist safety.“Security and law enforcement are not under the purview of the elected government,” he noted.

“It falls within the jurisdiction of the Lieutenant Governor. There are three power centers – the elected government, the Raj Bhavan, and the Union Government – and it is essential they work in tandem to prevent tragedies like the April 22 attack.”

Abdullah acknowledged the spontaneous public outrage against the attack, highlighting a significant shift in local sentiment.“For the first time, the people of Kashmir independently condemned the act of terror. No political or religious leader initiated it - the response came directly from the people,” he remarked.

In efforts to bring back a sense of normalcy and revive public confidence, the Chief Minister has initiated several measures.

He has also directed the Education Ministry to restart school and college excursions to tourist hubs such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

“Life came to a standstill after April 22. Before we welcome tourists from across the country, we must first reclaim our own spaces. That's why I've asked for educational trips to resume. It's a step towards healing and resilience,” Omar explained.

Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the April 22 Pahalgam attack has not stalled the conversation around restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and that he had raised the issue at the recent meeting of NITI Aayog governing council.

“No, not at all. If you were to take out the formal speech that circulated in the NITI Aayog meeting, you will find a categorical mention for return of statehood in that ... which was given to the Honourable Prime Minister and all the members of the governing council of the NITI Aayog,” Omar told reporters in this tourist resort of north Kashmir, 52 kilometres from Srinagar.

Omar was responding to a question whether the Pahalgam terror attack had affected the talk about restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

“So, the conversation around statehood has not stalled. The only thing I was unwilling to do was to use the special session of the (Jammu and Kashmir) assembly to talk about statehood. But that does not mean the conversation has stopped. The conversation is ongoing,” he said.

On the revival of tourism, the chief minister, who chaired a meeting here, said it is the Kashmiris who should be visiting tourist places in the valley before expecting people from other parts of the country to come visiting again.

“There should be publicity and lively activity at these places. I have asked the Education minister to start picnics for schools and colleges so that we start moving back towards normalcy,” he said.

Besides top civil administration officials, the meeting was attended by the inspector general of police, Kashmir, deputy inspector general, North Kashmir, and senior superintendent of police, Baramulla.

On Tuesday, Omar chaired a meeting of his council of ministers in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The aim behind holding meetings outside the fortified Civil Secretariat is to give the people a sense of security and trust.

“Our endeavour is that a message is sent out that Jammu and Kashmir is ready for tourism,” Abdullah said.

He also said the people elsewhere must not hold the Kashmiris responsible for the attack which left 26 tourists dead.

“The people of Kashmir did not carry out this attack. It was not done with our permission or for our benefit. But still if you punish the people of Kashmir, boycott them, then what shall we do? That is why I want the Centre not to ignore this, it should use the investigating agencies to probe and stop this campaign,” he said.

On a memorial for the Pahalgam attack victims, he said a decision has been taken by the cabinet in this regard and tasked the Roads and Buildings Department to frame a concrete proposal.

“The R&B department has been asked to invite expressions of interest in terms of designs for this memorial. Once it comes, we will take it forward,” he added.

Omar said he was thankful that tourism delegations from various parts of the country have come to assess the situation for revival of tourism in Kashmir.

He said that at present some tourist destinations are closed altogether, while there is partial closing down at some destinations.

“This was a compulsion after April 22. We have to slowly and gradually review the list. There was a difference between incidents in the past and this incident. People came out to protest on their own. They condemned it,” he said.

Omar also said that Jammu and Kashmir being a Union Territory, the law and order and security are not the responsibility of the elected government.

“Whose responsibility is it? The Lieutenant Governor. Therefore, clearly there are three sets of power centres that need to coordinate to ensure that things go smoothly here. I can promote tourism, I can create the infrastructure, I can ensure that tourists come and have a good visit but the security of the tourists currently resides within the powers of the LG.

“That is the point I made that the Union government, the elected government here and the central government that is represented by the Raj Bhavan ... we need to work together to ensure that what happened on April 22 does not happen again,” he said.

The chief minister dismissed suggestions that the relations between the elected government and the Raj Bhavan were not good.

“You only require a thaw if there was a freeze in relations.. When have you heard me alleging a freezing. I am just stating that going ahead we need to work together,” he said.-==