Overstaying Politicians: High Court Pulls Up J&K Govt

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Palli and Justice Rajnesh Oswal expressed concern over repeated delays and warned that if the report isn't filed in compliance with its March 26 order, the Chairman of the Designated Committee must appear before the court in person or via video link, news agency KNT reported.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, representing the petitioner, highlighted the continued unauthorized occupation by Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ravinder Raina. He noted that the Designated Committee had failed to review these cases despite prior directions.

Ahmed also cited Supreme Court judgments that public officials lose any entitlement to government housing once they leave office, arguing that security needs do not justify continued occupation, a view earlier upheld by the court, referencing the Delhi High Court's ruling in the Subramanian Swamy case.

Responding to the court's strong remarks, Senior AAG S.S. Nanda sought one final opportunity to comply, which the bench granted, making it clear this would be the last.

Given the case's public importance, the court directed the Registry to re-notify the matter for July 7, 2025.

