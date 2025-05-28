Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zilhaj Moon Sighted, Eid-Ul-Azha On June 7

Zilhaj Moon Sighted, Eid-Ul-Azha On June 7


2025-05-28 07:05:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The crescent for the last month of Islamic calendar – Zilhaj – was sighted in Kashmir on Wednesday.

Grand Mufti Mufti Nasir
    Islam that the first day of Zilhaj will fall on Thursday, May 29, and Eid
      Azha will be observed on June 7.

      The moon was sighted in various parts of India, including Delhi, on Wednesday evening, after which Muslim religious leaders announced that Eid
        Azha will be celebrated on June 7 in the country. Eid will also be celebrated across the sub continent on June 7.

        Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Read Also What Eid ul-Adha Teaches Us in Kashmir Mutton Sales In Kashmir Reach Rs 72 Cr This Eid

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN28052025000215011059ID1109607966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search