Russia Sanctions Probably Backfired, As In Apartheid South Africa

MENAFN - Asia Times) Even as the war in Ukraine grinds on, some multinational companies are quietly positioning themselves for a thaw in relations with Russia.

Many of those who rushed to divest from the country, selling off assets after the full-scale invasion in 2022, may now be reassessing their options. It's also becoming clear that some of these companies never completely left to begin with.

What is apparent is that divestment was, in many cases, provisional rather than permanent – with firms embedding“buy-back” clauses in their sales contracts, or structuring their exits in ways that would make future re-entry simple.

This should not come as a surprise. Our research into foreign divestment from apartheid-era South Africa shows this is a well-trodden business path.

In South Africa, sanctions inadvertently strengthened local white business elites aligned with the ruling regime. Multinationals sold their assets under pressure – often at discounts, often to the local companies of politically connected elites – and later bought them back at a premium.

Today, the same dynamic could be playing out in Russia.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, more than 1,600 multinational enterprises announced they were pulling out of the country. However, reports last year suggested that 2,175 foreign companies , including some who had announced they were pulling out, remained in Russia – and were becoming increasingly open about their operations.

One CEO stated that investors did not“morally care” about doing business in Russia, and that if they pulled out, rivals would simply take their place.

Even for those companies that did leave, many of these exits were more symbolic than substantial. Research has shown that even companies that claimed to have fully divested left behind options to return .