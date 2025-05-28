Donald Trump On Putin's Intentions To End War In Ukraine: 'I'll Let You Know In About Two Weeks'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump during a press interaction in the Oval Office was asked whether he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin genuinely wants to end the war and if Russians were being disrespectful. Trump responded cautiously:“I can't tell you that. But I'll let you know in about two weeks. Within two weeks. We're going to find out very soon. We're going to find out whether or not he's tapping us along or not. And if he is, we'll respond a little bit differently. But it will take about a week and a half, two weeks.”

Disappointment over Russian strikes

Trump expressed his disappointment over recent Russian military actions :“I was disappointed by the barrage of strikes in recent days.”

This marked a continuation of Trump's measured stance on Putin's intentions amid the ongoing conflict.

Previous warnings and calm approach

Last month, Trump made similar remarks about Putin's possible deception. At that time, he indicated that if he discovered Russia was stringing the US along, he would respond differently. However, so far, no new actions have been taken against Russia.

Trump slams Putin: "He's just tapping me along"

Trump on April 26 blasted Vladimir Putin for missile attacks on Ukrainian civilian areas , saying there's "no reason" for such strikes. Trump on if Putin truly wants peace : "Maybe he doesn't want to stop the war , he's just tapping me along." He also hinted at tougher action, suggesting "Banking" or "Secondary Sanctions?" as possible responses.

Trump warns Putin:“He's playing with fire”

Trump on Tuesday (May 27) issued a sharp warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was“playing with fire” as tensions escalate over the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump's comment came as Washington considers new sanctions against Moscow.

“What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!” Trump posted on his Truth Social network, though he did not specify the nature of the“really bad” consequences.

Frustration mounts

Trump's latest remarks reflect his growing frustration with Putin. This followed his earlier comment labeling Putin as“absolutely CRAZY” after a major Russian drone attack killed at least 13 people in Ukraine.

“I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump said.

Despite a recent phone call in which Putin reportedly agreed to start peace talks immediately, Moscow has continued its attacks, complicating diplomatic efforts.

| Putin's top aide says 'Trump not getting enough information' about Ukraine Russia blames Ukraine for peace process breakdown

Russia has accused Ukraine and some European countries of taking“provocative steps” aimed at disrupting peace talks.

It also reported that its air defenses intercepted thousands of Ukrainian drones in recent days, including dozens heading toward Moscow.

Ukraine calls for stronger sanctions

Ukraine denied responsibility for civilian casualties from drone attacks, instead calling for tougher sanctions on Russia.

Earlier in May, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in over three years in Istanbul, signaling a fragile hope for diplomatic progress.

| Russia seeks new round of talks in Istanbul, Ukraine wants Putin's plan first